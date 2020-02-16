Homecoming in the Shoals for 8-year-old hospitalized over a year

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A young boy who’s been in the hospital for months is home sleeping in his own bed.
8-year-old Cole Kelley suffers from a rare genetic blood disorder. He’s been receiving life-saving care at the National Institute of Health.
Cole was welcomed home on Saturday by hundreds of well-wishers in the Shoals. His health issues were so serious, he was unable to leave the hospital for more than a year.
Folks lined up in front of the gym at Mars Hill Bible School holding signs to welcome Cole and his family home.
“As I was lining them up he was all smiling. He couldn’t believe this many people came out to welcome him home. Police, fire, superheroes, sheriff’s department. It was important to him,” said family friend Emily Stutts.
“We’ve been waiting for this time for 15 months when we heard they were coming home we were so excited we wanted to give him a great homecoming,” said Luke Stevenson, Youth Minister at Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
Not only is Cole home - but his family is spending the night in their newly remodeled home - thanks to a group of homebuilders and volunteers.
Cole now has a safe, liveable space to help in his recovery.
