Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Johh Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62. The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC's leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points. Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half. After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton's jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run. Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period after St. Louis had rallied from a two-goal deficit and the Nashville Predators held off the Blues 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season. He has won five of his last six decisions. Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz, and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Nick Richards had 16 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 1:11 remaining, and Immanuel Quickley and Keion Brooks each made two more in the closing seconds to help No. 12 Kentucky escape Mississippi 67-62. The Wildcats shot just 39% overall but made 48% in the second half to erase a seven-point deficit and create a back-and-forth game for the final eight minutes. Richards followed two free throws with 2:11 left with two more a minute later to put Kentucky up 63-62. Breein Tyree had 19 points for the Rebels, who had won three in a row.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame 94-60 for its seventh straight win. With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals. Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday at Virginia.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar swished four free throws in the final 21 seconds to deliver an improbable 63-61 win over Tennessee. Trailing 60-59 with 1:15 left, the Gamecocks had committed 24 fouls and 13 misses from the line. Yet, after Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi turned the ball over, and Jordan Bowden fouled Kotsar to prevent a fast break, the senior forward calmly swished two free throws for a one-point lead. He went to the line once more a short time later for the final two points. John Fulkerson scored a career-high 25 for the Vols.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Caleb “Sweethands” Plant defended his IBF world super middleweight championship with a technical knockout of Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in 10th round. The 27-year-old Plant improved to 20-0 with his 12th knockout. This was his second title defense since beating Jose Uzcategui for the belt in January 2019, but the first in Plant's hometown in a moment he had dreamed about growing up. The referee stopped the fight with 37 seconds left in the 10th after Plant's uppercut snapped Feigenbutz's head back, and Plant spread his arms out in celebration. Plant dominated the fight from the start, toying with the 24-year-old German.