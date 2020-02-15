Mostly cloudy & isolated showers Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers may be possible late in the afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures arrive to start the week on Monday with highs in the middle 60s and scattered rain showers, a few isolated thunderstorms may be possible. A slow moving cold front will bring better chances for rain and thunderstorms arrive by Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees, locally heavy rainfall may be possible at times which may lead to some isolated flooding.