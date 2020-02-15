Mostly cloudy & isolated showers Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from falling too much overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers may be possible late in the afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures arrive to start the week on Monday with highs in the middle 60s and scattered rain showers, a few isolated thunderstorms may be possible. A slow moving cold front will bring better chances for rain and thunderstorms arrive by Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees, locally heavy rainfall may be possible at times which may lead to some isolated flooding.
More rain showers will stay with us through early Wednesday with colder temperatures in the upper 40s. Drier skies will round out the week on Friday with next weekend looking mostly dry but cool with temps in the 40s to low 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.