Judge Love helps couples tie the knot this Valentine’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Love was in the air Friday at the downtown Montgomery Probate Office.
Twenty-one couples were scheduled to get married this Valentine’s Day. Each couple left with a marriage certificate and rings on their fingers.
“We’ve been in love for over nine years, and today I married my best friend," said newlywed Andrew Davis.
Several other eager couples sat anxiously waiting for their chance to tie the knot on this historically romantic day.
It was one ceremony after the other, each one taking no longer than 15 minutes. Friends and family were also invited to watch and join in on the celebrations.
Just when you think a wedding on Valentine’s Day could not get any more romantic, the judge carrying out each ceremony is newly-appointed Probate Judge J.C. Love.
“We anticipate that this whole corridor is gonna be packed full of people," Love said. "Ordinarily, when we’ve had five maybe 10 at the most on New Year’s, but 20 people in, we are gonna have to be very efficient, but we are gonna make it as special for everyone as possible.”
The staff even went out of their way to decorate the facility and make each couple feel special.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.