Community hosts fundraiser for family of 2-year-old who died from heart defect

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The community held a special event to remember the son of a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy and to lend a helping hand to the family.
22-month-old R.J. Holcomb died last month while waiting for a heart transplant due to a complex congenital heart defect.
A silent auction fundraiser was held at the Jackson County Courthouse to help Lt. Craig Holcomb and his wife with medical expenses.
He said he's thankful for the support and love received from the community.
“I think the biggest thing for R.J.'s journey, we didn’t know until it was over for him that we inadvertently were able to witness to people for the Lord and one of the Lord’s great commandments that Jesus had with his ministry was to love your neighbor as you love yourself. So that is one of thing I think R.J.'s journey should mean to me going forward,” said Holcomb.
The auction raised more than $6,000.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.