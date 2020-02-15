Cold Saturday morning with sunny skies this afternoon

Off to a chilly and frosty start on this Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s.
Early sunshine will be enough to boost our temperatures into the m idle 50s this afternoon with increasing cloud cover later in the day. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures from falling too much overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the middle 50s, a few isolated rain showers may be possible.
Warmer temperatures arrive to start the week on Monday with highs in the middle 60s and scattered rain showers, a few isolated thunderstorms may be possible. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms arrive by Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees, locally heavy rainfall may be possible at times. More rain showers will stay with us through Wednesday and Thursday with colder temperatures in the upper 40s.
Drier skies will round out the week on Friday with next weekend looking mostly dry but cool.
