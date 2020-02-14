UTM seeks revenge on E. Illinois

LEADING THE WAY: The Panthers are led by juniors George Dixon and Josiah Wallace. Dixon has averaged 11.5 points and nine rebounds while Wallace has put up 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by Parker Stewart and Quintin Dove. Stewart has averaged 19.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while Dove has put up 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.