Transgender athlete bill stalls in House committee

“This bill targets transgender gender non-conforming youth, which is discrimination plain and simple,” Anderson said. “It’s important to emphasize a few things: that transgender people are people, and so forth transgender women are women and transgender men are men. HB35 is not only based on a manufactured problem, but it would be invasive and impractical to enforce identifying and separating transgender youth, some of whom may not be out as transgender to their peers or teachers, and who are entitled to privacy.”