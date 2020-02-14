Search suspended for possible plane crash in Pike Road area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a possible plane crash site in Montgomery County has been suspended for the evening.
According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. George Beaudry, the sheriff’s office got a call around 4 p.m. from the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta regarding a small aircraft.
The aircraft reportedly issued a mayday in the area of Pike Road, Beaudry said, which was relayed to several other aircraft. A search was underway to locate any evidence of a crash site, with assistance from an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter, but the aerial search has been suspended. Beaudry said they will reconvene in the morning.
Law enforcement asks that if you are a landowner in the Pike Road area, please check your property for any debris or areas that have been disturbed. Any discovery of any wreckage should be reported to the sheriff’s office or 911 immediately.
The Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department is ready for any possible rescue efforts should an airplane be found.
