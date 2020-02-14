School board approves name change for Evans Elementary in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville City School Board has approved a plan to change the name of Evans Elementary to Albertville Intermediate School on Evans Campus.
The name change goes into effect on July 1st. Superintendent Boyd English says he hopes the name change will clear up confusion. He told our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam that people outside the area don’t know where the school actually is. The board changed the name of Big Spring Lake Kinergarten to Albertville Kindergarten last year for the same reason.
He added that keeping Evans name alive is important. “We always want to consider the community, and we did reach out to the Evans family,” he said. “We still want to show that we are grateful for their generous donation.”
