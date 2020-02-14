Memphis looks to sweep UConn

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Memphis has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 88 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 31.7 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 39 over his last five games. He's also made 89.8 percent of his free throws this season.