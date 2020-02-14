Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SPIRIT AIRLINES-TENNESSEE
Spirit Airlines moving operations center to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Spirit Airlines and Tennessee officials say the low-cost carrier is moving its operations control center from Florida to the Nashville area. Officials said Thursday that the project to move the operations center from Miramar, Florida, to Williamson County, Tennessee, represents an investment of $11.3 million and will bring 345 jobs to Tennessee over the next five years. Spirit will move more than 240 positions from Florida to Tennessee. The center handles flight dispatch, crew scheduling, maintenance control, aircraft routing, air traffic control coordination and other aspects of the business. Spirit entered the Nashville market in October with nonstop flights to several cities.
MUSICIAN KILLED-TENNESSEE
2 teens charged in singer's death will be tried as adults
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee attorneys say two teenagers accused of fatally shooting a musician during an attempted robbery will be charged as adults. Attorneys confirmed Thursday that 17-year-old Decorrius Wright and 16-year-old Diamond Lewis will have their felony charges transferred to adult court. The two teens and three young girls were charged with criminal homicide in the February 2019 death of 24-year-old Kyle Yorlets. Court documents say several factors were considered in the move including prior records and the aggressive nature of the offense. Yorlets was the lead singer of a Nashville band. He was fatally shot in an alley behind his home during a robbery attempt
CIVIL RIGHTS TRAIL
Sites in Tennessee, Kentucky, added to Civil Rights Trail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two sites in Kentucky and two in Tennessee have been added to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. The Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville and the SEEK Museum in Russellville are the two new sites in Kentucky. In Memphis, Tennessee, the Beale Street Historic District and the WDIA radio station were also added to the trail, which was launched in 2018 to promote civil rights tourism. The sites were announced at B.B. King's restaurant on Beale Street on Thursday. The Civil Rights Trail includes about 120 churches, courthouses, schools, museums and other landmarks located between Topeka, Kansas, and Washington, D.C.
AP-US-DEATH-ROW-AUTOPSY-
No autopsies performed on Tennessee's electrocutions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has not performed an autopsy on the four inmates who chose to die in the electric chair since it resumed executions in 2018. Documents provided to The Associated Press show that just one autopsy has been performed over the past 18 months, even though six inmates have been executed altogether. That one was on an inmate who died by lethal injection. Davidson County Chief Medical Examiner Feng Li says autopsies are typically routine because executions are classified as homicides. Yet there are exceptions, including an inmate's wishes. Li says all three of the inmates electrocuted indicated they did not want an autopsy.
BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL
Beale Street Music Festival announces acts for May event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins are included in the lineup of performers scheduled to appear at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. The three-day Beale Street Music festival is held every year during Memphis in May, the city's month-long celebration of music, food and culture. This year's music festival is scheduled from May 1 through May 3. It is held at Tom Lee Park, which sits alongside the Mississippi River. Other acts scheduled to perform at the festival are Nelly, Weezer, DaBaby, Lindsey Buckingham, Patty Griffin, and the Deftones.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-LEE
Lee defends Tennessee voucher program amid lawmaker concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is defending the rollout of his much-debated school voucher program and downplayed recent anger from lawmakers upset with how the state has prepared to give parents tax dollars to pay for private tuition. Lee told reporters Thursday that he cared more about kids than “detractors” trying to hamper the voucher implementation. The program would allow a family to use up to $7,400 in public tax dollars from an education savings account on private school tuition and other approved expenses. Nashville and Memphis are the only places where the voucher program would apply.