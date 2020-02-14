Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Senate panel has approved a measure that would make government entities that don’t allow guns on their property liable if someone is shot on their premises. Republican Sen. David Gowan's proposal was approved over Democratic opposition Thursday. It would allow people to sue if they or loved ones are injured or killed after being barred from carrying weapons for self-defense on government property. The measure is the latest in a years-long series of pro-gun measures routinely approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP Sen. David Gowan says governments that set up gun-free zones must be liable if people are hurt because they can't defend themselves.