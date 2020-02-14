Kitchen Cops: Heartbreaking score for one Italian restaurant on Valentine’s Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Terranova’s Italian Restaurant sets the lowest score of the week in Madison County . In fact, it’s the lowest score we’ve seen in several weeks. It earns a 65 due to multiple issues piled up on top of each other. That includes no hot water in the women’s restroom, a dirty ice machine, dirty can opener, raw chicken on the food prep table, week old spinach dip in the fridge and an employee touching herbs barehanded before putting them in a blender. All these issues were fixed, but the low score will stand until the next scheduled inspection.