1 killed, 2 injured in Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday claimed the life of a South Pittsburg, Tennessee woman.
Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 58-year-old Sandra Dee Richardson. Troopers say she was a passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord. That vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lane of U.S. 72 and collided head-on with another Honda Accord.
The crash occurred three miles west of Scottsboro.
Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.
