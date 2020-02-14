Jackson County man sentenced for child porn possession

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - In Friday, a federal judge sentenced a Jackson County man for possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
U.S. District Judge Anne Marie Axon sentenced Joshua Taylor Holcomb to 7.5 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervision.
Holcomb pleaded guilty in October to possessing more than 2,700 images of child pornography and 351 videos on his laptop and thumb drive.
Holcomb will have to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos or photos expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” Town said. “He will now spend the next 7 ½ years looking at prison bars instead of a computer screen.”
HSI prosecuted the case along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and State Bureau of Investigations, which Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted.
