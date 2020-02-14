Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 18 points shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 16th-ranked Texas A&M was never threatened in a 74-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Aggies built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. The lead stood at 28-10 at the end of the first quarter. Texas A&M missed just two of 13-shot attempts in the quarter for an 84.6% shooting mark. The Aggies also made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the quarter and distributed nine assists on their 11 made baskets. The Commodores never got within 13 points the rest of the way. Koi Love paced the Commodores with 13 points.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 19 points to help ninth-ranked Louisville beat fourth-ranked North Carolina State 66-59 in a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top two teams. Kylee Shook added 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Cardinals' strong defensive effort. Louisville shot 48%. N.C. State shot 32% and made 5 of 20 3-pointers. Top North Carolina State scorer Elissa Cunane had 10 points but made 1 of 12 shots. Kayla Jones scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack, who began the night with a one-game lead in the ACC standings.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Scott had 25 points and 19 rebounds, Jarron Cumberland scored eight of his 15 in overtime and Cincinnati rallied to beat Memphis 92-86. After a Memphis free throw to start overtime, the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play on Cumberland's only field goal, which came on the fifth foul for Precious Achiuwa. The Tigers didn't get closer than five thereafter with Cumberland making five free throws in the final 35 seconds. Achiuwa scored 22 points for Memphis, all but two after halftime.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and LSU handed No. 25 Tennessee its third-straight loss, 75-65. The duo combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 26-17. LSU was 7 of 12 from the field with two Trasi 3s and 10 of 16 from the line. Tennessee was 6 of 14 with four turnovers. Rennia Davis had 19, 15 in the second half, for the Lady Vols (17-7, 7-4).
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordyn Adams scored 20 points and Terry Taylor had a double-double and Austin Peay beat Murray State 71-68 to move into a first-place tie with the Racers. The two teams end the Ohio Valley Conference regular season against each other at Murray State on Feb. 29. Adams converted a three-point play with 87 seconds to break a tie at 66 and the Governors (17-9, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference) made it hold up. Taylor finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Jaiveon Eaves led Murray State with 21 points.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky and No. 25 LSU all should feel pretty comfortable about their NCAA hopes at this point. But it’s tough to figure out which other SEC teams might earn bids The SEC has plenty of teams on the bubble that aren’t playing particularly well. Mississippi State and Arkansas are two bubble teams that should have a sense of urgency when they face off Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three straight games. Mississippi State is coming off an 83-58 loss at Mississippi.