Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 18 points shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 16th-ranked Texas A&M was never threatened in a 74-53 win over Vanderbilt. The Aggies built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. The lead stood at 28-10 at the end of the first quarter. Texas A&M missed just two of 13-shot attempts in the quarter for an 84.6% shooting mark. The Aggies also made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the quarter and distributed nine assists on their 11 made baskets. The Commodores never got within 13 points the rest of the way. Koi Love paced the Commodores with 13 points.