Construction underway on Albertville rec center, amphitheater

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new state-of-the-art rec center and amphitheater is one step closer to being finished in Albertville.
Active construction for the first phase will be opening this spring for baseball and softball season.
Other features will include indoor and outdoor aquatics, two story fitness center, RV park and state-of-the-art amphitheater to name a few.
Patrick O’Brien, general manager of the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, said their goal is to improve the quality of life for Albertville residents and make an economic impact.
“There was a need to improve the recreational centers here and the mayor and City Council had a vision to go beyond that and really expand the offerings for the residents and community so to fill that void and attract new people here and keep here and also attract new businesses,” said O’Brien.
Phase 1, including the outdoor baseball fields, is expected to be completed in April or May.
Registration for baseball is open until this Saturday.
