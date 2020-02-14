Cold mornings, cool afternoons, rain again next week

The sky will continue to be clear through the evening and night. Bundle up if you have plans tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s shortly after sunset. Wind chill values will be in the mid 20s this evening. Overnight lows sink into the mid 20s tonight.
Cold mornings and cool afternoons continue into the weekend. A much needed dry period lasts until Sunday night when a few isolated showers could spark. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Rain returns during the first half of the workweek. A warm front will lift to the north Monday, raising moisture and temperatures, and a few shower are possible, especially Monday night. A cold front will slide through the region Tuesday. Showers and storms, some that could be strong at times, will ignite Tuesday. Wednesday could have a few leftover showers, but the rest of the workweek will be dry.
