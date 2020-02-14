Black History Month: The desegregation of Huntsville City Schools

“This was our family creed, to make lives better. I was born into that. I did, however, appreciate it more after college. As a child, I resented and competed for my parent’s time. They were always going to do something and make a stand for their cause. But now I’m living their dream, because of the opportunity they gave me. It’s something to be proud of though. I often say Huntsville, Alabama desegregated public schools two full years before the entire state and did it with no violence,” said Cashin.