Bench dedications to honor 3 treasured Limestone County residents

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three key members of the Limestone County community are being honored.
The Athens-Limestone Aging Foundation announced it is dedicating two benches around the Limestone County Courthouse to those people.
Two of the people are Jack Greenhaw and his wife, Helen.
Jack passed away in 2017. He taught and coached at several area high schools. He also served on the Athens City Board of Education.
His wife is still alive.
Martho Jo Leonard was active in the Athens community, serving in a number of organizations and community groups.
She passed away in 2018.
City and county leaders say this is the least they can do to show appreciation for these citizens.
“They gave so much to this community. There’s no way this community can ever repay everything they did. There’s no way this community should ever forget what they did. This is just a very small way of us remembering them,” said Jim Moffatt, vice chair of the Athens-Limestone Aging Foundation.
The benches will be installed on the Marion Street side of the Limestone County Courthouse.
