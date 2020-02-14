Belmont looks to extend streak vs JSU

STEPPING UP: Kayne Henry and Jacara Cross have led the Gamecocks. Henry is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Cross is putting up 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel. Muszynski has averaged 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Kunkel has put up 16.7 points per game.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He's also made 71.7 percent of his foul shots this season.