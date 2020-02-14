Arctic start to the day, staying start through the weekend

Happy Friday and Happy Valentine’s Day! It is chilly out there this morning so bundle up!
We are waking up to our coldest temperatures in several weeks. Temperatures are into the low to mid 20s across the Valley, but wind chills are even worse. The “feels like” temperatures are into the teens in many spots this morning and will stay chilly throughout the day today. We are so cold this morning due to high pressure keeping skies clear across the Valley and that will remain the case today and through the weekend. Today will be the coldest of the next three days with the low to mid 40s and a north wind at 10 mph. Saturday and Sunday will both be into the mid-50s with passing clouds. Sunday will be a touch gloomier.
After a dry and mild weekend, we will see more of the rain and warmth move in as we start next week. Showers will pick up on Monday for some, but the better chances at rain will be as we move into the day on Tuesday. It is still early, but it looks like many could possibly see another 1 to 3 inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. After the wettest first two weeks ever on record to start February, it unfortunately looks like we will add more moisture to the soils. Keep checking back for more information as we continue to get closer!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.