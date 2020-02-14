Wind chills in the teens today, but dry weather continues

After a dry and mild weekend, we will see more of the rain and warmth move in as we start next week. Showers will pick up on Monday for some, but the better chances at rain will be as we move into the day on Tuesday. It is still early, but it looks like many could possibly see another 1 to 3 inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. After the wettest first two weeks ever on record to start February, it unfortunately looks like we will add more moisture to the soils. Keep checking back for more information as we continue to get closer!