Storms topple large tree by Limestone County Courthouse

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday’s storms caused problems for trees and structures across north Alabama.
The saturated ground had trees toppling everywhere. Among the most prominent examples was the massive tree outside the Limestone County Courthouse.
The tree came crashing down on top of five cars.
A bartender, Carlos Paz, on the square said that a couple was inside one of the cars, but they got out uninjured.
He says they got up and walked inside his restaurant afterwards.
The tree fell away from the courthouse so there appears to be no damage to it.
Paz also said one of the cars caught under the tree belongs to one of his coworkers.
This tree is at least 100 years old.
