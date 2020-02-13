Rain ends this morning with cold air spilling in

The cold air will really set in Friday morning with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s with wind chills into the mid-teens. Friday will be a cold day with sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 40s. More of the cold is on the way for Saturday, but at least it will stay dry. Saturday morning starts off with temperatures into the low to mid 20s and will climb into the mid-50s by the midafternoon. We may have a few showers on Sunday, but the next real chance of rain will move in as push into early next week. More heavy rain is possible by Tuesday.