Rain ends this morning with cold air spilling in

Happy Thursday! Heavy rain and showers continue to fall, but the end is near.
Showers are continuing to fall across the Valley as the cold front is pushing through. The front will fully move through by the middle of the day and that will dry things up, but cool things down. Temperatures are into the upper 50s for some this morning, but as we move into the afternoon, we will likely be into the low 40s and upper 30s. Clouds will continue through the day with northwest gusts of 10 to 20 mph.
The cold air will really set in Friday morning with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s with wind chills into the mid-teens. Friday will be a cold day with sunshine and temperatures into the low to mid 40s. More of the cold is on the way for Saturday, but at least it will stay dry. Saturday morning starts off with temperatures into the low to mid 20s and will climb into the mid-50s by the midafternoon. We may have a few showers on Sunday, but the next real chance of rain will move in as push into early next week. More heavy rain is possible by Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
