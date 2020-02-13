Marshall County Sheriff to address Monday’s officer-involved shooting

February 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 10:41 AM

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a press conference about a deadly officer involved-shooting that happened Monday in Albertville.

The Sheriff will speak in Albertville at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Investigators say a domestic situation that began in Boaz led to the shooting. The suspect was later shot and killed at a home in Albertville.

The suspect has been not yet been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

