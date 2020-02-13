Madison County Sheriff’s Office ‘IT issues’ creating inmate roster challenges; no details from office on ‘issues’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is battling “IT issues” that have shutdown its computers, phones and online roster.
WAFF 48 News requested a paper roster of the current inmates at the jail on Feb. 11, and was told by the jail receptionist to return on Feb. 12 for the roster.
On Feb. 12, the jail receptionist did not provide a paper roster, and gave inaccurate information on the location of a former inmate.
WAFF 48 News interviewed a recently released Madison County jail inmate who wished to remain anonymous on Feb. 11.
The next day, the jail said that inmate was still incarcerated in the jail, but could not provide his arrest date or charge.
WAFF 48 News confirmed with the inmate he was not in jail on Feb. 12.
The morning of Feb. 12, office spokesman Inv. Brent Patterson said the office would be publishing an online roster of active inmates in the coming hours.
As of this publication, the online roster has not been published.
Patterson declined to give any more information on what the nature of the “IT issues” is, and told WAFF to refer to previous press releases.
WAFF 48 News has requested communications from the sheriff’s office that could explain the “IT issues."
Patterson said Sheriff Kevin Turner and other leadership had met with county attorney Jeff Rich to discuss the request.
Rich has not yet confirmed to WAFF that the request has been received.
