Madison City Superintendent reacts to questions about a delay: “A little bit of rain? C’mon.”

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Superintendent Robby Parker had some fun with parents on social media Wednesday afternoon. As the threat of strong storms and flooding rains inched towards town, some school systems made the decision to delay opening to give flooded roads time to clear.
Parker vented on Twitter saying he saw no reason to close or delay school on Thursday.
“I bet I’ve got a thousand messages from y’all. Instagram. Facebook. Twitter. Tic-Tac. Y’all aren’t gonna melt!”
Parker goes on to say he won’t hesitate to let school out for a snow emergency, but didn’t see the need to change anything Thursday.
“Y’all should be ashamed of yourself sending me all that stuff. I’m gonna get back to school and see y’all. I can’t let you out for a little bit of rain."
Parker may be feeling a bit more free to speak his mind since he’s retiring at the end of the month.
