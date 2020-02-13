Hwy. 231 in Lacey’s Spring now closed due to growing crack across road

Lacey’s Spring, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Department of Transportation officials have decided to close Highway 231 near Lacey’s Spring. A large crack in the road has grown overnight and the road is now considered dangerously impassable.
An email from the DOT Thursday morning reads: “The official detour for northbound traffic is Alabama 69 southbound to Alabama 67 northbound to Alabama 36 eastbound to U.S. 231. The detour for southbound traffic is Alabama 36 westbound to Alabama 67 southbound to Alabama 69 northbound to U.S. 231.”
WAFF 48′s Payton Walker is on the scene and spoke with a geologist who says the land is still moving in the area and the situation may worsen.
