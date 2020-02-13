Huntsville woman accused of poisoning husband pleads not guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Marjorie ‘Nikki’ Cappello waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Cappello is accused of poisoning her husband Jim Cappello in 2018 using insulin.
Authorities say that Cappello reported her husband missing after killing him. His body was found in the couple’s garage.
Investigators previously testified that Cappello stole insulin from the hospital where she worked.
Jim Cappello was a well known private investigator.
Her trial is currently set for March, but her attorney has asked for an indefinite delay.
