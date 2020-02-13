Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Walmart store in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WLOX) - A dispute in a South Alabama Walmart turned deadly Wednesday night after the two men involved opened fire on each other, said authorities.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. at a Neighborhood Walmart Store on Government Street in Mobile County.
According to a statement released to WKRG by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year old man was shot multiple times and a man in his 30s was shot once. One of the men was in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting but authorities have not said which man it was.
Initially, both men were listed in critical condition. However, the Mobile County Sheriff’'s Neighborhood Crime Map shows that the shooting at 2750 Government Street - where the Walmart store is located - was upgraded to a homicide at 12:51 a.m. Thursday and is now being investigated by Mobile Police Department.
No customers or employees were injured and authorities have stressed that this was not an active shooter situation.
According to WKRG, police are still investigating the reason for the dispute. Both weapons have been recovered and investigators are speaking with witnesses.
There have been no reports of anyone being arrested.
