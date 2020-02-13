Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each. Valanciunas added 18 rebounds. Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with a right groin injury.
ATLANTA (AP) — For the first time since early January, No. 5 Louisville has tasted defeat. Georgia Tech pulled off a 64-58 upset, snapping the Cardinals' 10-game winning streak. Jose Alvarado scored 18 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Moses Wright came up big at both ends of the court in the closing minutes to helped seal the victory. It was a truly dreadful offensive performance by the Cardinals — especially beyond the arc. They made just 3-of-24 from 3-point range. Jordan Nwora came in as the ACC's leading scorer, but he was held to a season-low 2 points.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane is a major reason No. 4 North Carolina State has its highest ranking in two decades. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is the go-to interior presence for a team that’s also among the nation’s best at shooting the 3-pointer. That mix has the Wolfpack alone in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference entering Thursday's game against No. 9 Louisville. Cunane is averaging 17 points and 10.5 rebounds. She also ranks among the ACC leaders in shooting percentage and free-throw percentage. N.C. State is chasing the program's first ACC regular-season title since 1990 and first ACC Tournament title since 1991.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Josh Tomlin that includes an invitation to the big league camp. The Braves announced the deal one day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers at the team's new spring training facility in North Port, Florida. Tomlin is a 35-year-old right-hander who adds depth to Atlanta's already deep bullpen. He returns to the Braves after making a career-high 51 appearances in 2019. Tomlin was 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA working mostly in long and middle relief, though he did have the first two saves of his 10-year career.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan scored a career-high 25 points and Jalen Benjamin added 21 points as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 83-72. Will Butler had 19 points and seven rebounds for UAB (15-11, 6-7 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Makhtar Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds. Lovan made 10 of 11 shots from the floor. Antonio Green had 26 points for the Blue Raiders. Tyson Jackson added 10 points. Reggie Scurry had seven rebounds.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Daivien Williamson had 19 points to lead five East Tennessee State players in double figures as the Buccaneers easily beat The Citadel 91-67. Isaiah Tisdale added 15 points for the Buccaneers, who scored 53 points in the second half. Tray Boyd III chipped in 14, Bo Hodges scored 13 and Lucas N'Guessan had 12. Tisdale also had six rebounds, while Hodges posted six assists. Fletcher Abee had 16 points for the Bulldogs, who have now lost 13 consecutive games. Kaelon Harris added 14 points, and Tyson Batiste had 10 points.