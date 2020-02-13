Hartselle Utilities asking residents to conserve water

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Hartselle put out a notice from Hartselle Utilities Wednesday night.
Hartselle Utilities is asking residents to conserve water. Due to the rising waters at Flint Creek north of Hartselle, the water booster station has been flooded.
The city says due to electrical safety reasons, they are currently unable to operate the pumping equipment to supply water to the water system and storage tanks.
“We ask at this time that our customers take measures to conserve water until we are able to safely operate the pumps. HU is currently assessing the matter and do not know when the pumps will be back in operations. With the current flooding along the Tennessee River, TVA is doing everything to try and manage the water levels in the rivers and creeks,” they wrote on Facebook.
Hartselle Utilities asks that customers minimize their use of water as much as possible until further notice.
