Former Moulton teacher accused of having sex with student found not guilty

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Moulton Middle School teacher accused of having sex with a student was found not guilty on Thursday morning.
The prosecutor working on the case confirmed that verdict to WAFF 48 News.
Taylor Boyles was arrested in 2017 and charged with school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19.
Her trial began Monday.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily said that the prosecution’s key witness was a 21-year-old man who said he had sex with Boyles twice when he was an 18-year-old high school student. He did not attend Boyle’s school.
Boyles resigned her position with Moulton City Schools before her arrest in 2017.
