EF1 tornado hits Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County was rocked by an EF1 tornado with 100 mph winds Wednesday night.
The tornado was 400 yards wide and on the ground for 3.75 miles.
Trees are down and homes are damaged, but the good news is there’s only one report of a minor injury.
County EMA Director George Grabryan said one fire fighter was injured using a chainsaw, but the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department said the firefighter was doing well.
Video of the tornado was caught on Michelle Bracey’s doorbell camera. That video shows just how quickly and fiercely it hit, making short work of a nearby tree.
“He just came running in and said, ‘get to the closet, get to the closet,' and we rushed back here to the closet and got the dogs in. All you could hear was wind and rain and I guess when this fell it was just a big boom," Bracey said. “I didn’t understand what had happened until I got out of the closet and looked out the window and I started crying."
Now in the aftermath, her house is surrounded by uprooted trees, an antenna pole snapped like a twig, and a garage that’s collapsed into her backyard.
From the outside, the damage to the shed is obvious. When you look inside, you see it’s being held up, in part, by a fridge.
It wasn’t just any building. Bracey said they had their wedding reception there, making it more emotional.
She says she’s still processing what happened and is grateful nobody was hurt.
Her family is now without running water and waiting on the insurance.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.