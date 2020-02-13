Crime Stoppers: Purse stolen at Huntsville Olive Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family outing turned into a case of a pilfered money. Now Huntsville police need help identifying the suspect.
Police say a woman’s purse was stolen during a family celebration at Olive Garden on University Drive on Jan. 7. She noticed her purse was later missing as she was attending local classes later that afternoon.
Police say the offender deposited bogus checks into her account and then attempted to remove money from her account. Redstone Federal Credit Union froze the victim’s account.
Video surveillance shows the offender at a local ATM depositing the bogus checks.
If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
