Crews clean up all debris and boats from Jackson County marina

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been over two weeks since the deadly boat fire that killed five children and three adults at the Jackson County marina, and now crews have cleaned up all of the debris from out of the water.
Jackson County EMA director Paul Smith said crews were able to remove all boats and debris from the water.
Salvage crews have been working for the past two weeks to remove all of the boats from the water but faced delays due to weather conditions.
Smith said he is impressed with the work that crews have done and they are working to help families impacted by the fire.
“The few families that were displaced have been taken care of for the present time and there will be some long-term recovery things going on and they will work through that with Red Cross and some other organizations and they will make sure they are back on their feet," said Smith.
The environmental team will be out at the marina until Friday to ensure that no fuel is left in the water. The marina is expected to re-open back up to the public on Monday.
The cause if the fires is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.