Calhoun County authorities arrest student after Snapchat threat

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Calhoun County arrested a 19-year-old student at Weaver High School they say made a threat on Snapchat to shoot people at the school.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says police in Weaver received a report of a Snapchat post that threatened to shoot people at Weaver High School.
Authorities say an anonymous Snapchat account was created by the student who reported the threat.
When police confronted the student, identified as 19-year-old Brittany Hope Dorries, she admitted to making the threat. The Sheriff’s Office says she apparently made the threat so she would be checked out of school.
Dorries was arrested and placed in the Calhoun County Jail for filing a false report to law enforcement.
The Sheriff’s Office says all threats to students are taken seriously as they can cause alarm to students and their families. They add that in all reported threats from this school year, arrests have been made in all of them.
