Below freezing in the morning, dry and sunny Valentine’s Day

A breezy and cool day continues into evening. Winds are flowing out of the north, and are strong at times, coming in at 10-20 mph. This flow is helping to push cooler air into the area.
Tonight, temperatures will be below freezing, falling into the upper 20s overnight. Wind chill values will be in the teens. Clouds will clear through the night and sunshine will be abundant for Valentine's Day. Despite the sunshine, Friday will be the coldest day this week. Highs will be in the lower 40s. If you have plans Friday evening, bundle up. Temperatures will fall into the 30s shortly after sunset.
Cold mornings continue into the weekend, but high rise back into the mid 50s. The weekend will be nice with mostly dry weather, but a few showers are possible Sunday evening. Rain chances elevate again during the first half of the workweek with another system, then drier air returns for the rest of the week.
