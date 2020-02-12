Strong, possibly severe, storms possible tonight with heavy rain

It is a cooler and gloomy start to the day today with temperatures into the low to mid 40s and scattered showers, but a strong south wind will pull up warmer air throughout the day today. Wind will be sustained at 20-25 mph during the late afternoon and early evening. We will also have possible gusts up to 40 mph, which could bring down a few trees due to the saturated soils. Power outages may be possible this evening. We will see temperatures into the mid to upper 60s as we move into the evening. Strong to severe storms will move through late this evening ahead of a cold front. These storms will bring the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a few low-end spin-up type tornadoes.