Strong, possibly severe, storms possible tonight with heavy rain

The First Alert is out for this evening due to the threat of strong storms and heavy rainfall.
It is a cooler and gloomy start to the day today with temperatures into the low to mid 40s and scattered showers, but a strong south wind will pull up warmer air throughout the day today. Wind will be sustained at 20-25 mph during the late afternoon and early evening. We will also have possible gusts up to 40 mph, which could bring down a few trees due to the saturated soils. Power outages may be possible this evening. We will see temperatures into the mid to upper 60s as we move into the evening. Strong to severe storms will move through late this evening ahead of a cold front. These storms will bring the potential for isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a few low-end spin-up type tornadoes.
Flash flooding will be possible overnight tonight into the morning commute tomorrow. Showers and storms will begin to clear out during the late morning as the cold front fully passes through. Temperatures will start off into the 50s in the morning, but it will begin to cool down quickly with wind turning to the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. We will see much colder air behind the front which means a very cold start to the day for Valentine’s Day. Friday looks dry with morning temperatures into the low to mid 20s with wind chills into the teens.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
