2 separate shootings in Decatur Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say there were two shootings in Decatur on Tuesday.
One scene was Tuesday night at 7th Avenue next to St. Stephens Primitive Baptist Church.
Apparently, a woman drove to a home there after someone shot her in the back somewhere else.
Officers searched the car she pulled up in with multiple bullet holes.
She’s being treated for her injuries.
Earlier Tuesday, a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg showed up to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment.
Police believe that shooting happened at Dover Glen Apartments.
No word on any arrests in either case.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.