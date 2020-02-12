Police: Illegal gambling operation found at Decatur gas station

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police say an illegal gambling investigation has resulted in two arrests.
Police say during February, they received citizen complaints about an illegal gambling operation at the Sunoco in the 100 block of 14th Street SW.
On Monday, investigators conducted an undercover operation at the gas station. During the operation, probable cause was established for the arrest of the owner and employee, according to police.
The owner was identified as Ameen Alhubaishi and the employee as Sakher Saef.
On the same date, both men were taken into custody on charges of promoting gambling.
Investigators seized five gambling machines from the business at that time.
Alhubaishi and Saef were booked at the Morgan County Jail with bonds of $300 each.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.