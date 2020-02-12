Midfield PD release photo of possible shooting suspect’s vehicle

Midfield police say this is possible the shooting suspect's vehicle. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | February 12, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 11:06 AM

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect in a homicide.

Police say a person was shot multiple times Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of 10th Avenue.

Midfield PD released the photo above that is believed to be the vehicle of a possible suspect.

If you recognize this vehicle, or know anything about this case, please contact Detective Jeffries at (205)-745-3554 or the tip line at (205)-745-3559. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777

