Midfield PD release photo of possible shooting suspect’s vehicle

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect in a homicide.
Police say a person was shot multiple times Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of 10th Avenue.
Midfield PD released the photo above that is believed to be the vehicle of a possible suspect.
If you recognize this vehicle, or know anything about this case, please contact Detective Jeffries at (205)-745-3554 or the tip line at (205)-745-3559. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777
