A line of strong storms | Flooding, damaging winds, and low-end tornadoes possible

The cold front will work its way through from west to east tonight. The wind direction will shift to a northerly flow, filtering in cooler and drier air into the area. Early Thursday morning could have a few leftover showers, but the rest of the workweek will trend drier and cooler. Highs will go from the upper 60s today, down into the lower 50s tomorrow. Valentine’s Day will be the coolest day this week, with temperatures at the start of the day in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though. Friday brings back plentiful sunshine with a full day of dry conditions.