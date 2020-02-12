A line of strong storms | Flooding, damaging winds, and low-end tornadoes possible

Strong storms are anticipated to impact the Tennessee Valley this evening and through the overnight hours. A FIRST ALERT is set for today due to the potential impacts from the strong to possibly severe storms. The timeline for northwest Alabama is from 6 PM-9 PM, north central Alabama 8 PM-11 PM, and northeast Alabama 9 PM-12 AM.
Flooding remains the main concern tonight with another 1-2" of rain being added to a very saturated ground and areas that already have flooding issued. A few locations could pick up higher amounts that could exceed 3 inches. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect throughout the Tennessee Valley from 4 PM today through 6 AM tomorrow. Winds will pick up from the south, and thunderstorms tonight could bring wind gusts exceeding 50 mph. High winds could blow trees down that are rooted in saturated soils. A few spin up tornadoes are possible as well.
The cold front will work its way through from west to east tonight. The wind direction will shift to a northerly flow, filtering in cooler and drier air into the area. Early Thursday morning could have a few leftover showers, but the rest of the workweek will trend drier and cooler. Highs will go from the upper 60s today, down into the lower 50s tomorrow. Valentine’s Day will be the coolest day this week, with temperatures at the start of the day in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s. There is light at the end of the tunnel, though. Friday brings back plentiful sunshine with a full day of dry conditions.
