EMA: Colbert County residents affected by flooding should seek safe shelter early

Smith sent this warning to residents Wednesday morning: “If you live in a flooded area in Colbert County where roads are closed or barricaded, please make advance arrangements for sheltering during the storms this evening. We have a chance of severe weather tonight which may include Tornadoes. If you live in a modular or mobile home and the flood waters is affecting your ability to leave, please seek higher ground and stronger shelter NOW before the storms come in. If you have any questions about your area, please contact Colbert EMA at 256-386-8558.”