Ala. bill would require electronic monitoring of work release inmates; victim’s daughter wants more

Ala. bill would require electronic monitoring of work release inmates
By Chris Joseph | February 11, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 6:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Just outside of Decatur, the North Alabama Community Based houses roughly 200 prisoners who will leave in the morning, and come back at night.

They’re part of the Alabama Department of Correction work release program, where inmates can develop skills and earn money before transitioning back to the free world.

They are allowed to wear street clothes and are not supervised by the department.

Some of the inmates have violent convictions, and Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Morgan County, filed a bill that would require work release inmates with violent convictions to wear ankle monitors on the job.

He said he does not want violent inmates using their work freedom as a way to escape.

However, work release inmates are not the only prisoners who walk past the barbed wire for work.

Inmates classified as “minimum out” are allowed to work at city, county or state offices while remaining in their prison uniforms.

They are not required to have department supervision.

Among the “minimum out” inmates is Curtis Anderson, the man who shot Tonya Peavy in 2005.

Curtis Anderson plead guilty to the murder of Tonya Peavy in 2008. He is now held at the North Alabama Community Work Center (Source: ADOC)

A media report from the time said he dumped her body behind an abandoned building afterward.

Peavy’s daughter Tiffany Carlisle said Orr’s bill should be expanded to violent offenders in “minimum out,” regardless of the other conditions.

“Yes it’s a uniform, it’s an outfit they have on that identifies them, but that outfit doesn’t stop anything. It doesn’t prevent anything,” she said.

Tonya Peavy, murdered in 2005
Tonya Peavy, murdered in 2005 (Source: Tiffany Carlisle)
“Just to know locations, know that you don’t have to constantly look that hey, is he still there? It’s always a thought,” Carlisle said.

A convicted murderer in the “minimum out” program escaped in Montgomery in 2018.

Orr said he was not familiar with the program that allowed convicted murderers on the streets.

He said he will speak with the Department of Corrections and then determine whether he will broaden his bill.

There’s a hearing on the bill Feb. 12.

