Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors. Carlos Marshall Jr., Wesley Harris, Jy'lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Shakem Johnson have combined to account for 69 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 31.2 percent of the 138 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He's also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.