ASU, Stanford meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stanford's Oscar da Silva has averaged 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.3 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10.3 points and nine rebounds.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 135 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.