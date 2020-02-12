Arizona looks to extend streak vs Cal

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have allowed just 65.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 36.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.